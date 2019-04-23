Mel Kiper Jr. sees a "99.9 percent" chance that Kyler Murray will be drafted by the Cardinals with the top pick, but Todd McShay is not so sure. (0:58)

Kiper: '99.9 percent' chance Murray is going to the Cardinals (0:58)

Bring on the 2019 NFL draft. Below are my "final" Big Board and "final" position rankings for the class of 2019.

I'm putting "final" in quotation marks because I'll be making a few tweaks up until the draft begins (Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App). I'll be talking to more sources and adjusting my rankings based on what I hear. And remember, my Big Board is not a prediction of where prospects will be drafted, only where I have them ranked.

My Big Board goes to 300 prospects, and my position rankings cover almost 700. I even have 10 long-snappers ranked. But it's important to note that the cutoff for undrafted free agents starts around 35 for positions like wide receiver and cornerback. That means approximately 70 wide receivers and 25 corners have grades that are nearly identical.

Click the links below to go to each section:

Top 300 overall prospects

1-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

101-150 | 151-200 | 201-250 | 251-300

Position rankings

QB | RB | FB | WR | TE | OT | G | C

DE | DT | ILB | OLB | CB | S | K/P | LS

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 266 pounds | Highlights

Bosa has been my top-ranked prospect since last summer, and I'm not changing now.

Stat to know: Bosa made just 10 college starts, but he had 17.5 career sacks.

2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 303 | Highlights

You could make the case that Williams is the best prospect in this class. He's a dominant interior disruptor.

Stat to know: Williams had 52 pressures when lining up at defensive tackle last season, 11 more than any other interior pass-rusher.

3. Devin White, LB, LSU

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 237 | Highlights

White is the best sideline-to-sideline player in this class, a true three-down linebacker who never has to leave the field.

Stat to know: White can also rush the passer. He had the second-best pressure percentage among FBS players with at least 100 pass rushes in 2018.

4. Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 262 | Highlights

Allen got better every year in college, and he's going to be an instant-impact pass-rusher wherever he lands.

Stat to know: Allen owns Kentucky's sack records for a career (31.5) and single season (17 in 2018).

5. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 234 | Highlights

I scouted his dad, Devin Bush Sr., the No. 26 overall pick out of Florida State in 1995. The younger Bush will go higher.

Stat to know: Bush had 13 pass breakups over the past two seasons, tied for most in FBS among Power 5 linebackers.

play 0:44 NFL draft profile: Devin Bush Devin Bush is a linebacker from Michigan who was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

6. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 207 | Highlights

C'mon -- you know about Murray by now. This is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback with an underrated arm. He will thrive in the right system.

Stat to know: Murray's 11.6 yards per attempt last season was the highest in a season in FBS history.

7. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 231 | Highlights

I'm not buying that Haskins' athleticism will cause him to drop far -- we knew he wasn't a great athlete. He will pick teams apart from the pocket.

Stat to know: Haskins will likely become the first Big Ten quarterback drafted in the first round since Kerry Collins in 1995.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 251 | Highlights

There's a reason Hockenson is likely to be the first non-quarterback offensive player to be drafted: He's a complete tight end.

Stat to know: Hockenson caught 74 percent of his targets last season, which was third-best among tight ends in FBS with a minimum of 40 targets.

9. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 287 | Highlights

I don't think we've seen the best of Oliver quite yet, and that should terrify offensive linemen across the league. He will wreck games in the NFL.

Stat to know: In 2018, Houston allowed 6.8 yards per play when Oliver was on the sideline and 4.9 when he was on the field.

10. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 260 | Highlights

If Sweat keeps developing his arsenal of pass-rushing moves, he'll average 10 sacks per season. He already has a great takeoff at the snap.

Stat to know: Sweat's 4.41-second 40-yard dash time was the fastest by any player at least 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds at the combine since 2006.