Todd McShay sees first-round talent in both Justin Herbert and Dwayne Haskins if they choose to enter the NFL draft. (1:03)

The Cardinals officially own the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. You're on the clock, Arizona.

The 2018 regular season is over, which means the top 20 picks are set. Check out the official order below, plus our projections for picks 21-32 via the Football Power Index. Those projections are based on live simulations of the playoffs and do not include changes to FPI ratings based on Sunday's games.

Jump to: More NFL draft coverage

The last time the Cardinals picked No. 1? It was 1958, when they were the Chicago Cardinals. That pick -- Rice quarterback King Hill -- started just 11 games for the franchise, going 3-8. This time around, Arizona has several needs but not at quarterback.

The 49ers' lost season ends with the No. 2 pick instead of a playoff spot. And with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo expected back in 2019, this team has talent. San Francisco took defensive linemen with its first-round picks from 2015-17. Could the 49ers make it four in five drafts?

The Jets picked third in 2018, too, after trading up with the Colts to take quarterback Sam Darnold. New York is without its second-round pick because of that deal, but it gained an extra third-round pick by trading Teddy Bridgewater before the season.

After trading pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper, this is the first of three Oakland first-round picks in the 2019 draft. The Bears and Cowboys made the playoffs, however, so those picks will fall somewhere in the 20s.

The Bucs had one of the league's worst defenses this season, and fired Dirk Koetter shortly after the final whistle of Week 17. Quarterback Jameis Winston will be in the last year of his rookie deal in 2019, and there are questions about his future with the organization as well.

The Giants passed on taking a quarterback at No. 2 in 2018, opting instead for running back Saquon Barkley, who had a stellar rookie season. Could they get the draft's top signal-caller in 2019?

Did quarterback Blake Bortles, the No. 3 pick in 2014, make his final start in Jacksonville? If so, it didn't go well. The Jaguars are another candidate to add a quarterback -- in the draft or through free agency.

Matt Patricia's first season in charge didn't go as planned, as the Lions went from 9-7 in 2017 to 5-11 in 2018. Ezekiel Ansah is poised to hit free agency in 2019. Could the Lions take his replacement in April?

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills in passing yards and rushing yards this season, though he was up and down overall. Could Buffalo get him some weapons this offseason?

Denver hasn't made the playoffs since it won Super Bowl 50 (and Peyton Manning retired), but its 2018 draft class had a great season. The Broncos' best rookie, however, was undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay.

Injuries to quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green stalled the Bengals' season, as they lost seven of eight down the stretch after starting 4-1. Cincinnati's defense allowed the most points per game in the league.

This is the first of two first-round picks for the Packers, who get the Saints' top pick after New Orleans traded up for pass-rusher Marcus Davenport in April.

The Dolphins have limited cap space this offseason, and decisions to make on the futures of coach Adam Gase and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, among others. Could the front office get an overhaul, too?

Atlanta was hurt by injuries in 2018, and coach Dan Quinn could overhaul his staff this offseason. Expect the Falcons to pay close attention to their offensive and defensive lines when looking for upgrades.

Quarterback Alex Smith spent nearly a month in the hospital after breaking his right leg on Nov. 18, and his NFL future is up in the air. Could Washington try to draft its quarterback of the future here?

The Panthers lost seven of eight games to end the season, but coach Ron Rivera is expected to return in 2019. Quarterback Cam Newton missed the final two games with a troubling shoulder injury.

The Browns had one of the league's best rookie draft classes, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb. They have an extra third-round pick after trading Danny Shelton to the Patriots before the season.

All the Vikings needed to make the playoffs was a win in Week 17 against the Bears; FPI gave Minnesota a 76 percent chance of doing so and being the No. 6 seed. Instead, Chicago won on the road, and the Eagles got the final postseason spot.

Tennessee lost the play-in game to Indianapolis on Sunday night. Quarterback Marcus Mariota missed another game, and he's entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2019.

The Steelers faded down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. It's the first time they haven't made the playoffs since 2013.

Projected pick Nos. 21-32, from FPI:

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Houston Texans

27. Los Angeles Chargers

28. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

29. New England Patriots

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)