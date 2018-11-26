Michigan Wolverines junior defensive lineman Rashan Gary announced Monday he will forego his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Gary, a third-year player, would still have one more year of eligibility after this season, but decided not to pass up a projected first-round ranking in the upcoming draft. He is ranked No. 8 on Mel Kiper's most recent Big Board.

"I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans, but I will be forgoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft," Gary said in the statement.

Gary was the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Michigan as the No. 1 prospect in the 2016 class -- Jim Harbaugh's first full recruiting class with the Wolverines. From Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey, Gary followed his former head coach and current Michigan safeties coach, Chris Partridge, to Ann Arbor.