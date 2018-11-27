GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.

He announced his decision Monday night on Twitter. The junior plans to play in Florida's bowl game.

Gardner-Johnson, who is rated as the No. 4 safety in the latest position rankings by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., said he based his decision on wanting to maximize his value in the NFL draft.

He has been one of Florida's most improved players in 2018, posting 66 tackles, including nine for a loss. He also has three sacks and two interceptions.

Thank You Gator Nation !!!! pic.twitter.com/BnseLUFn08 — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) November 26, 2018

The 11th-ranked Gators (9-3) are expected to have several players leave early, including defensive end Jachai Polite, linebacker Vosean Joseph and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.