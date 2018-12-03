Florida State defensive end Brian Burns will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Burns announced his decision Monday, tweeting:

Thank you Florida State University for some of the BEST years of my life. Through prayer and the help of my family and coaches, I believe I made the right decision for me. I will forever LOVE my team and my school! 🍢🦅#NoleBlooded #ForeverANole



-Spider-Burns🕷🕸 https://t.co/8tprHmzQ1T — Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) December 3, 2018

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Burns as the No. 17 draft-eligible player and No. 3 outside linebacker for the 2019 draft.

Burns led Florida State in sacks (10), tackles for loss (15.5) and forced fumbles (3), while recording 52 total tackles with a fumble recovery and three pass breakups. He earned first-team All-ACC honors, the only non-Clemson defensive lineman on the list. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns finishes his career with 21 sacks, 34.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

Burns arrived at Florida State as the No. 160 overall player in the 2016 class, according to ESPN.