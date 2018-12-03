        <
        >

          Florida State's Brian Burns says he's entering NFL draft

          4:26 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Florida State defensive end Brian Burns will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

          Burns announced his decision Monday, tweeting:

          ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Burns as the No. 17 draft-eligible player and No. 3 outside linebacker for the 2019 draft.

          Burns led Florida State in sacks (10), tackles for loss (15.5) and forced fumbles (3), while recording 52 total tackles with a fumble recovery and three pass breakups. He earned first-team All-ACC honors, the only non-Clemson defensive lineman on the list. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns finishes his career with 21 sacks, 34.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

          Burns arrived at Florida State as the No. 160 overall player in the 2016 class, according to ESPN.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices