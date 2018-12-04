        <
        >

          Oklahoma State DE Jordan Brailford will enter NFL draft

          8:26 AM ET
          • Sam Khan Jr.ESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers Texas A&M and the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of the University of Houston.
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma State junior defensive end Jordan Brailford announced Monday night that he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.

          Brailford made the announcement on Twitter and noted that he will play in the Cowboys' bowl game.

          The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Brailford was a first-team All-Big 12 selection this season, was second in the conference with nine sacks and was third in the league with 16 tackles for loss. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him ninth among defensive end prospects in the upcoming draft.

          The Cowboys play Missouri in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 in Memphis (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices