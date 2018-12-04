        <
        >

          Tracking underclassmen declarations for 2019 NFL draft: Full list

          play
          Haskins moves up Kiper's Big Board after win vs. Michigan (0:44)

          Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down QB Dwayne Haskins' draft stock after Ohio State's big win against Michigan. (0:44)

          5:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Below are the notable underclassmen who have declared their intentions to enter the 2019 NFL draft, listed in alphabetical order. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14. Several have also announced that they won't play in their teams' bowl game.

          Round 1 of the draft begins on April 25, and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, live from Nashville, Tennessee. Here's the projected draft order for picks 1-32.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices