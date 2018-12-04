        <
          Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown announces he's entering NFL draft

          2:37 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown will forego his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

          The junior from Starkville, Mississippi, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

          Brown, a physical receiver who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, was named First Team All-SEC on Tuesday. He caught 85 passes for 1,320 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

          As a sophomore, he caught 11 touchdowns and was an All-America and All-SEC selection.

          ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay lists Brown as the 32nd-best prospect in the draft.

