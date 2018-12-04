Jarrett Stidham double-clutches and throws a deep pass to Seth Williams for a 45-yard Auburn touchdown. (0:31)

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will forgo his final season of eligibility and turn pro after the Tigers' bowl game against Purdue.

He announced the decision Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

An Auburn spokesman confirmed that Stidham will remain with the team through the Dec. 28 bowl game.

Stidham began the year as one of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks in college football but he struggled to recapture the magic of last season, when he led Auburn to an SEC championship game appearance.

The fourth-year junior has thrown for 2,421 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. lists Stidham as the 10th best draft-eligible quarterback.

Stidham began his career at Baylor, where he threw for 12 touchdowns and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2015. Following coach Art Briles' dismissal, Stidham left the school and transferred to Auburn.