With three first-round picks, Jon Gruden and the Raiders could own Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft. But they might not have the No. 1 overall pick. Oakland is projected to pick Nos. 3, 25 and 26 by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), which projects the order by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times.

With Todd McShay debuting his Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday, we asked NFL Nation reporters to detail the most important thing fans need to know about all 32 teams' draft situations right now.

From the Patriots needing to plan for life after Tom Brady, to quarterback being off the Browns' shopping list, here's what every team is thinking about for the draft:

AFC EAST

Projected pick: No. 6 | McShay's Mock pick

The Bills have only three players left on their roster who were drafted by the team before 2017: defensive end Shaq Lawson (2016 first round), guard John Miller (2015 third round) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (2006 fifth round). Coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane stripped Buffalo down to its studs after their arrival in 2017. That sets up the 2019 draft as an opportunity to fulfill the goal of building the roster back up through the draft. The Bills own all of their original selections, as well as extra fourth-, fifth- and seventh-rounders from multiple trades. -- Mike Rodak

Projected pick: No. 17 | McShay's Mock pick

No matter how 2018 ends for Miami, it will have a quarterback dilemma to figure out. The Dolphins will likely examine quarterback options toward the top of the draft, whether Ryan Tannehill returns or not. Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum has spent much of the season taking a look at some of the top college quarterback prospects. Miami hasn't drafted a quarterback before the seventh round in the Tannehill era -- since 2012 -- and that seems likely to change in 2019. -- Cameron Wolfe

Projected pick: No. 29 | McShay's Mock pick

Will New England address life after Tom Brady? The 41-year-old quarterback plans to play until he is 45, and he hasn't experienced a sudden decline at this point to rule it out. But he is also entering the last year of his contract in 2019, so continuing to explore all options for his down-the-road replacement should be on the radar because the timeline to do so continues to shrink. -- Mike Reiss

Projected pick: No. 4 | McShay's Mock pick

The good news is the Jets, for a change, don't have to worry about the quarterback position. The bad news? Pretty much everything else is on the table. With nearly $100 million in cap space, they will plug some holes in free agency, mainly on the offensive line. But they will need the draft to find dynamic players -- an edge rusher and a playmaker on offense. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Projected pick: No. 21 | McShay's Mock pick

The Ravens need an explosive running back. Since parting ways with Ray Rice, Baltimore has put a band-aid on that position with Justin Forsett, Terrance West and Alex Collins. It's time to get a playmaker in the backfield, especially if they are going to rely on the run so much with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are the only team in the NFL that hasn't had a running back break a run of more than 20 yards this season. The last time Baltimore drafted a running back in the first three rounds was Bernard Pierce in 2012. -- Jamison Hensley

Projected pick: No. 11 | McShay's Mock pick

Linebacker is a major need for the Bengals. It has been a long time since they drafted and developed a linebacker, and Vontaze Burfict has proved to be unreliable to stay on the field. Re-signing Preston Brown could tide over the middle for another year, but athletic middle and weakside linebackers are big needs for the future. -- Katherine Terrell

Projected pick: No. 12 | McShay's Mock pick

Quarterback is off the list for Cleveland's top pick. For the first time in perhaps a decade, the Browns don't go into the draft heavily leaning quarterback in Round 1. Baker Mayfield's play removes that concern and allows general manager John Dorsey to focus on the best available player, which of course is the best way to draft. -- Pat McManamon

Projected pick: No. 23 | McShay's Mock pick

This one's easy: The Steelers must invest in inside linebacker help high in the draft. They have tried free agency and subpackage linebackers to replace Ryan Shazier and are still struggling over the middle. Using one of their first two picks on a field general can help stabilize the defense in the long term. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Projected pick: No. 27 | McShay's Mock pick

The Texans have three picks in the first two rounds and should use at least one of those picks on an offensive lineman. Through 13 games, Houston has allowed 46 sacks, which ranks 31st in the league. Against the Colts in Week 14, Deshaun Watson was sacked five times and took seven hits. Houston signed three offensive linemen in free agency, but the unit has struggled and the team needs to figure out how it can protect its young quarterback going forward. -- Sarah Barshop

Projected pick: No. 19 | McShay's Mock pick

The Colts went all in on the offensive line in the 2018 draft by selecting guard Quenton Nelson instead of a pass-rusher. The Nelson pick has panned out perfectly, so now the Colts can look to find a pass-rusher to go with linebacker Darius Leonard, who leads the NFL in tackles and is one of the top candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Colts will have an additional pick in the second round as part of their decision to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft to the Jets for the No. 6 pick. -- Mike Wells

Projected pick: No. 7 | McShay's Mock pick

Quarterback should be the Jaguars' No. 1 priority, regardless of whether the front office or coaching staff changes. The Blake Bortles tenure is over, and Cody Kessler clearly isn't the long-term answer. Landing the quarterback Jacksonville wants might take some maneuvering, though. It's not expected to be a great quarterback class, which means there could be several teams competing to move up to land the same signal-caller. -- Mike DiRocco

Projected pick: No. 20 | McShay's Mock pick

The Titans didn't select an offensive lineman in the 2018 draft. That will change in April given how the interior offensive linemen have struggled this season. Titans quarterbacks have been sacked 43 times through 13 games. Not all of it is on the offensive line, but there has consistently been pressure from the interior. Expect the Titans to use a pick on a guard or center within the first three rounds. They'll look to add an edge rusher as well, since outside linebackers Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo are scheduled to become free agents. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Projected pick: No. 18 | McShay's Mock pick

The Broncos need to look toward the offensive line and the secondary in 2019, with hopes of nailing the draft like they did in 2018 -- seven rookies have started games this season, including undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay. The 2017 draft did not turn out well, as there is only one starter from the group -- tackle Garett Bolles -- and four players of the eight-player class are no longer with the team. That 2017 class leaned on athletic potential more than proven production, and the misses have impacted the Broncos' depth. -- Jeff Legwold

Projected pick: No. 31 | McShay's Mock pick

After not having a first-round pick in the 2018 draft due to the trade up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the secondary has to be a priority for Kansas City in April. Other than cornerback Kendall Fuller, the Chiefs have little they can count on past this season. They also need to look for an all-purpose back after parting ways with Kareem Hunt. -- Adam Teicher

Projected pick: No. 28 | McShay's Mock pick

The Chargers could look to draft an offensive tackle to groom as the blindside protector for Philip Rivers down the road. Left tackle Russell Okung is 31. The Chargers recently waived starting right tackle Joe Barksdale, and while they like the potential of Sam Tevi, his play has been uneven in terms of pass protection. Heavily involved in the scouting of offensive tackles in the 2018 draft, expect the Chargers to closely look at the position at the top of the draft again. -- Eric D. Williams

Projected pick: Nos. 3, 25, 26 | McShay's Mock pick

The Raiders stacked up on first-round picks for Jon Gruden to get his rebuild really going, first moving Khalil Mack to the Bears, then sending Amari Cooper to the Cowboys. Four teams have had at least three first-rounders since 2000, and they are a combined 28-35-1 the following season. Oakland, of course, needs a lot of help, as only nine of former general manager Reggie McKenzie's 50 pre-Gruden draft picks are currently on the team's 53-man roster, so reinforcements at edge rusher, receiver and safety should be at the top of the Silver and Black's wish list. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Traded first-round pick to OAK

The Cowboys will not have a first-round pick because of the trade for Amari Cooper, which has helped them get into playoff contention, but they have other offensive needs they can look to fill, starting in the second round. Tight end needs an upgrade. With the retirements of Jason Witten and James Hanna, the Cowboys did not have their top two tight ends from 2017. Geoff Swaim has done a solid job filling in, but he has a broken wrist and is set to be a free agent. Rookie Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers don't look to be every-down players. Finding a legitimate threat down the seam for Dak Prescott should be a priority. -- Todd Archer

Projected pick: No. 10 | McShay's Mock pick

The Giants will be on the prowl for a quarterback this offseason after passing on one in the 2018 draft for the brilliance of Saquon Barkley. They have the weapons now with Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr., but they need to find the quarterback who will work alongside them into the future. It's not going to be easy in this draft, with a first-round pick that might not even crack the top 10, as the Giants have won four of their past five games. -- Jordan Raanan

Projected pick: No. 16 | McShay's Mock pick

Philly holds a healthy 10 draft picks at the moment, even after giving up a third-rounder for wide receiver Golden Tate at the trade deadline. The stockpile includes a pair of second-round picks. Expect the Eagles to target pass-rushers. With Chris Long and Michael Bennett on the back end of their careers and Brandon Graham scheduled to be a free agent, they'll need to replenish their defensive front. -- Tim McManus

Projected pick: No. 13 | McShay's Mock pick

The Redskins suddenly need to draft a quarterback. There's a lot of uncertainty about Alex Smith's future because of an infection in his leg. The focus should be on his health first and foremost, but the Redskins have to plan for life without him on the field, or that even if he does return, he might not be the same quarterback. The Redskins expect to own 10 draft picks (with compensatory selections) but might not pick high enough in the first round to draft one without using capital to trade up. They also have Colt McCoy, who broke his leg last week but is expected to be healthy for next season. If they went with a rookie, they can use McCoy until that player is ready. Drafting one rather than signing one in free agency makes the most sense because of the money involved with Smith's contract. If they had to cut him this offseason, for example, there would be a cap hit of approximately $40 million. They need a future solution on an inexpensive contract. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Traded first-round pick to OAK

Barring something unforeseen, the Bears won't be active until later in the draft. The Bears sent their first-round pick this April to Oakland for Khalil Mack, but no one in Chicago is complaining. Mack has a team-high 10 sacks and six forced fumbles through Week 13 and is the anchor of one of the NFL's best defenses. Chicago also is without its second-round pick because of the trade up for wide receiver Anthony Miller in April, so the Bears' first selection of the draft is in the third round. -- Jeff Dickerson

Projected pick: No. 9 | McShay's Mock pick

Detroit's needs are numerous this offseason. While some of the problems -- tight end, cornerback, receiver and right guard -- could be addressed in free agency, the Lions also have massive holes at edge rusher (figuring Ezekiel Ansah doesn't return) and at linebacker. Detroit just doesn't have enough defensive playmakers, and finding an infusion of defensive front-seven talent in a draft heavy on front-seven prospects could bode well for a team needing help there. -- Michael Rothstein

Projected pick: Nos. 15, 32 | McShay's Mock pick

Where do the Packers begin? Pass-rusher, tight end, another receiver or another offensive tackle. They're all huge needs thanks to the last three years of the tenure of former general manager Ted Thompson, who lost his fastball in the draft. The good thing for new GM Brian Gutekunst is he positioned himself with two first-round picks in the coming draft, so he should be able to address edge rusher and another position. -- Rob Demovsky

Projected pick: No. 22 | McShay's Mock pick

It goes without saying that the Vikings need to dedicate a heavy dose of draft capital to fixing the offensive line. It was an issue that wasn't addressed until the second round in 2018, and rookie right tackle Brian O'Neill is playing much earlier than anyone expected. Upgrading their interior spots is imperative, given how overmatched Tom Compton has been at left guard, though the Vikings hope they'll get Nick Easton back in 2019 after neck surgery ended his season in training camp. Minnesota could elect to move on from Mike Remmers, who was paid well to be the Vikings' right tackle before moving inside to right guard where he has struggled. With the potential for departures and a need to improve across the board, it's crucial for the Vikings to attempt to do something in free agency -- even though their current cap structure will limit paying big bucks for a marquee offensive lineman -- and most certainly in the draft. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Projected pick: No. 5 | McShay's Mock pick

The Falcons need to focus their attention on beefing up the offensive and defensive lines through the draft. Both guard spots need to be filled, and they might need a right tackle after benching Ryan Schraeder. On the defensive line, it's unclear if the team wants to commit to Vic Beasley Jr. long term, which would make edge rusher a priority. And the Falcons need a big, physical run-stuffer on the interior, with the undersized Grady Jarrett doing all he can right now but needing help. -- Vaughn McClure

Projected pick: No. 14 | McShay's Mock pick

The 38-year-old Julius Peppers is showing signs of decline, and Mario Addison has been inconsistent at best, so edge rusher should be a priority for Carolina. This defense thrives when it gets pressure on the quarterback, and there's a huge need for an influx of younger, quality talent there either through free agency or the draft, preferably the draft because an edge rusher in free agency would be costly for a team bumping up against the salary cap. -- David Newton

Traded first-round pick to GB

The Saints must decide whether they want to try to acquire more picks through trades -- or basically sit out this draft. They traded away their first-round pick to get rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport, their third-rounder to get backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and their fourth-rounder to get cornerback Eli Apple. Getting back in the mix would require trading a key player, which they probably don't want to do as a Super Bowl-contending team, or future picks. Luckily they have a young, talented roster that can probably afford to wait a year to restock the shelves. -- Mike Triplett

Projected pick: No. 8 | McShay's Mock pick

What the Bucs do in this draft will depend heavily on what they decide about coach Dirk Koetter and quarterback Jameis Winston. They also have decisions to make with left tackle Donovan Smith and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander -- both set to become free agents -- and not re-signing either of those players would create immediate and pressing needs. Cornerback remains a concern for this team. The Bucs drafted both M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis in the second round of the 2018 draft, but they have spent their rookie seasons injured. It's too soon to tell what they'll become, but a viable replacement for Brent Grimes has yet to emerge. You could also argue that they need to upgrade the right guard spot, as Caleb Benenoch and Alex Cappa are not the answers. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Projected pick: No. 1 | McShay's Mock pick

For the first time in a long time, the Cardinals won't be looking for their quarterback of the future in the draft. That's supposed to make Arizona's approach to the draft easier, right? And it will, somewhat. The Cardinals can approach their first-round pick with their biggest need in mind -- and after this season, there are many. Depending on where they end up, they could be looking at either an offensive lineman, a cornerback, a defensive tackle or a pass-rusher. Or they could trade the pick to stockpile picks and keep rebuilding. -- Josh Weinfuss

Projected pick: No. 30 | McShay's Mock pick

The Rams' strategy to draft picks over the last year became clear: Securing established NFL talent is a solid way to spend picks. They dealt their 2018 first-round pick to New England in exchange for receiver Brandin Cooks, and a second-round pick in 2019 was sent to Kansas City in exchange for Marcus Peters. With another late first-round pick looming in April, it would not be surprising if the Rams shop it around to secure another established NFL player, perhaps on defense, rather than use it on a college prospect. -- Lindsey Thiry

Projected pick: No. 2 | McShay's Mock pick

The Niners are going to be drafting early, and that means they should be in prime position to find an impact player at their position of greatest need: edge rusher. The Niners didn't address their defense until the third round in 2018, passing on potential stars in the secondary for tackle Mike McGlinchey. This team has made a habit of losing close games in large part because they lack what coach Kyle Shanahan calls "closers" who can come up with the sack, forced fumble or big play to help seal victories. In a class that looks loaded with pass-rushers, the 49ers should be able to find at least some of the help they need. -- Nick Wagoner

Projected pick: No. 24 | McShay's Mock pick

Wherever the Seahawks end up in the first round, don't expect them to pick there. They haven't made their original first-round pick since 2011 and have either traded back or out of the first round in five of the seven drafts since then. Seattle is without picks in the second, sixth and seventh rounds in 2019, so it will have incentive to move back again and acquire more capital. -- Brady Henderson