NFL draft in 2020 to take place in Las Vegas

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Raiders owner Mark Davis announce that the 2020 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas. (1:16)

The 2020 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas, commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

The draft will take place April 23-25, mere months before the Raiders start their first season in Las Vegas.

"We believe the draft will be the kickoff to our inaugural season," said Raiders owner Mark Davis, who is moving the team from Oakland.

Draft events will take place in and around the Vegas Strip, the league said.

Last year's draft was at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. The 2019 draft will take place in Nashville, and for the first time, all three days will be broadcast on ABC. The network will join ESPN, also part of Walt Disney Company's TV properties, for prime-time coverage on Thursday and Friday nights, and the two networks will simulcast the last day.

"The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas," Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners."