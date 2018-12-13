Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones has tweeted that he's forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Welp! I wanted the moment to be more dramatic lol but yes I'm officially declaring for the NFL Draft. Thank you Buckeye Nation for everything that you've done for me and family. Love you guys❤️😘



P.S: I'm playing in the Rose Bowl. I have to finish what my brothers and I started. https://t.co/nBOAjJkvR7 — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) December 12, 2018

He indicated that he will play for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl against No. 9 Washington on Jan. 1.

The 6-foot-3, 286-pound Jones made the AP All-Big Ten team for the second straight year as a redshirt junior this season, when No. 6 Ohio State went 12-1 and topped Northwestern for the Big Ten title.

Jones, who was moved inside to tackle last year, had 40 tackles, 8 1/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception this season. He seriously considered entering the draft after last season but decided to stick around for another season.

Jones has first-round-pick potential, and defensive tackles with his skill set are a scarce commodity in college football.

He was rated the ninth-best draft eligible defensive tackle on NFL expert Mel Kiper's latest Big Board and was projected to be the No. 29 overall pick in Todd McShay's Mock Draft 1.0.