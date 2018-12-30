Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, a potential first-round pick, will skip his senior season at Florida and enter the NFL draft.

Taylor announced his decision after the Gators' 41-15 win over Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. In a tweet, Taylor thanked a number of former coaches at the high school and collegiate levels as well as "Gator Nation for being the most loyal and supportive fans in the country!"

Taylor also announced that he would be signing with agent Drew Rosenhaus.

A three-year starter, Taylor is listed on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board as well as Todd McShay's Top 32 and was a first-round pick in McShay's first mock draft released earlier this month.