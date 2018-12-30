West Virginia is losing another key player to the NFL draft, as linebacker David Long announced Sunday he's leaving early.

Long was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season. He finished with 111 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Thank you, Once a Mountaineer Always a Monutaineer🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/F7CIZy70ld — Day✖️2 (@David__Long) December 30, 2018

Long joins quarterback Will Grier and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who both skipped West Virginia's bowl game, as Mountaineers to declare for the draft.