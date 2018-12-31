Florida Gators linebacker Jachai Polite announced Monday that he'll forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Polite announced his decision on Twitter on Monday, thanking coaches, teammates and fans.

F O R E V E R P O L I T E ! 🐊✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/vM8LApq9bD — Jachai Polite. (@RetireMoms) December 31, 2018

"I can't wait to prove to NFL teams that I can be and will be the best defensive lineman in the NFL," Polite said in the post. "The lessons I have learned in Gainesville will carry with me to the next level, with my goal always being the same... #RetireMoms."

Polite had a team-high 11 sacks this season while tying the school record with six forced fumbles. He is listed as the No. 2 outside linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board and Todd McShay's Top 32, and he was a first-round pick in McShay's first mock draft released earlier this month.

The Gators ended a 10-3 season with a 41-15 victory over Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Polite joins offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, a potential first-round draft pick who announced that he'd skip his senior season on Saturday.