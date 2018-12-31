Duke QB Daniel Jones throws for 423 yards and five touchdowns and runs for another in a 56-27 blowout of Temple in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl. (1:54)

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones declared for the NFL draft on Monday.

Jones, a three-year starter for the Blue Devils who arrived at the school as a walk-on, is Mel Kiper's No. 3 ranked quarterback and the No. 25 prospect overall on his latest 2019 Big Board. And those listings were made before top-ranked QB Justin Herbert said he was staying at Oregon.

In 36 games for Duke, Jones completed 764 of 1,275 passes for 8,201 yards with 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions while rushing 408 times for 1,329 yards and 17 scores.

He learned under David Cutcliffe, who coached Peyton and Eli Manning in college as well.

"Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach Cutcliffe transform the Duke football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations. It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation," Jones said in a statement. "I was fortunate to have the opportunity to graduate from one of the most respected academic institutions in the world while growing and maturing through a football experience that taught me far more than the game itself."

Cutcliffe called Jones "a cornerstone of our program."

"Without a doubt, we are excited for Daniel and his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and could not be happier for him and his family," Cutcliffe said.

Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris also announced Monday he would forgo his final season of eligibility for the NFL draft.