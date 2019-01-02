Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray tosses a short pass to Marquise Brown, who breaks a two tackles on his way to a 45-yard TD. (0:46)

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown announced Wednesday that he is entering the NFL draft.

Brown finished his junior year with 75 receptions, 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the way to earning ESPN All-American honors.

The 5-foot-9 Brown suffered a foot injury during the Big 12 championship game, which hampered him in the playoff loss to Alabama on Saturday. Unable to practice much leading into the game, Brown finished without a catch against the Crimson Tide.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Brown ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect and 18th overall.

"Brown is a burner, and though he lacks ideal size, he has the ability to win vertically and create chunk yardage after the catch," said ESPN's Todd McShay, who ranks Brown as the No. 27 overall prospect. "Brown also has soft hands and can pluck the ball away from his body, even while he's in fifth gear. He will get pushed around a bit at times by bigger press-man corners, but he is a savvy route runner and explodes from the line of scrimmage."

Brown is a cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who watched from the Sooners' sideline during Oklahoma's 59-56 victory at West Virginia in November.