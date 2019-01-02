        <
        >

          Gators' Vosean Joseph declares for NFL draft

          2:06 PM ET
          Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          Florida Gators linebacker Vosean Joseph will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

          "Over the past three years, I've developed so much as a player but even more so as a person," Joseph said in his letter. "Things like that is what makes me appreciate the University of Florida so much more."

          ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Joseph as his No. 6 inside linebacker prospect for the 2019 draft.

          The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Joseph, who is from Miami, led the Gators with 87 tackles this season, including nine tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

          "I'm a Gator for life and I'll be back to watch my boys ball out in the years to come and to finish my degree down the road," Joseph said.

          The two-year starter joins fellow Florida defenders Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Jachai Polite as early NFL draft entrants.

