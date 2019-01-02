Florida Gators linebacker Vosean Joseph will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

"Over the past three years, I've developed so much as a player but even more so as a person," Joseph said in his letter. "Things like that is what makes me appreciate the University of Florida so much more."

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Joseph as his No. 6 inside linebacker prospect for the 2019 draft.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Joseph, who is from Miami, led the Gators with 87 tackles this season, including nine tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

"I'm a Gator for life and I'll be back to watch my boys ball out in the years to come and to finish my degree down the road," Joseph said.

The two-year starter joins fellow Florida defenders Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Jachai Polite as early NFL draft entrants.