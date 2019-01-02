        <
        >

          Penn State guard Connor McGovern to enter NFL draft

          2:59 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Penn State guard Connor McGovern is headed to the NFL draft.

          McGovern, who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects as the top draft-eligible guard, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter. He thanked Penn State fans and coaches, among others.

          McGovern, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this season, started 34 of 39 career games at Penn State.

          "He has been instrumental in building our offensive line room's chemistry," coach James Franklin said in a statement. "We are excited for Connor to take this next step in his football career."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices