Penn State guard Connor McGovern is headed to the NFL draft.

McGovern, who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects as the top draft-eligible guard, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter. He thanked Penn State fans and coaches, among others.

McGovern, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this season, started 34 of 39 career games at Penn State.

"He has been instrumental in building our offensive line room's chemistry," coach James Franklin said in a statement. "We are excited for Connor to take this next step in his football career."