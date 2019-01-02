Michigan cornerback David Long is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Long, who ESPN's Mel Kiper projects as the No. 8 draft-eligible cornerback for 2019, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter
📞God. pic.twitter.com/fNQ4fH5vaB— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) January 2, 2019
Long led Michigan with eight pass breakups to go along with an interception and 17 tackles. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league's coaches this season.
The junior from Los Angeles started all 13 games in each of the past two seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2017.