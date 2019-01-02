        <
          All-Big Ten CB David Long of Michigan entering NFL draft

          McSorley picked off in red zone (0:36)

          Trace McSorley is intercepted by David Long who returns it 25 yards before he's tackled by the Penn State quarterback. (0:36)

          3:10 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          Michigan cornerback David Long is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

          Long, who ESPN's Mel Kiper projects as the No. 8 draft-eligible cornerback for 2019, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter

          Long led Michigan with eight pass breakups to go along with an interception and 17 tackles. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league's coaches this season.

          The junior from Los Angeles started all 13 games in each of the past two seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2017.

