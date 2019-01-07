        <
        >

          Cyclones RB David Montgomery declares for draft

          11:46 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery announced Monday that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

          Montgomery rushed for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cyclones this season on the way to earning all-conference honors. According to Pro Football Focus, Montgomery led the FBS in broken tackles in back-to-back season.

          ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Montgomery as the No. 4 running back available in the upcoming draft. ESPN's Todd McShay has him ranked third.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices