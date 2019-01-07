Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery announced Monday that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

To God Be The Glory !!!! I will forever love the Cyclonenation !! pic.twitter.com/0mmSyVYFiN — David montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 7, 2019

Montgomery rushed for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cyclones this season on the way to earning all-conference honors. According to Pro Football Focus, Montgomery led the FBS in broken tackles in back-to-back season.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Montgomery as the No. 4 running back available in the upcoming draft. ESPN's Todd McShay has him ranked third.