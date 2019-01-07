        <
        >

          Washington CB Byron Murphy entering NFL draft

          2:49 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
            Follow on Twitter

          Washington Huskies cornerback Byron Murphy will enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

          Murphy thanked his coaches, teammates, family and Washington fans in a Twitter post announcing his decision.

          A potential first-round pick, Murphy is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked draft-eligible cornerback.

          After redshirting in 2016 and starting the past two seasons, Murphy had two seasons of eligibility remaining.

          Murphy was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this season and the MVP of the Pac-12 championship game, when he returned an interception for a game-winning touchdown against Utah.

          In two seasons, Murphy, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, started 20 games and intercepted seven passes. He missed seven games in 2017 due to a fractured bone in his foot.

