Washington Huskies cornerback Byron Murphy will enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Murphy thanked his coaches, teammates, family and Washington fans in a Twitter post announcing his decision.

Thank you Husky Nation! Excited for this next chapter! pic.twitter.com/c9v27BOXsl — Byron Murphy JR (@byronmurphy) January 7, 2019

A potential first-round pick, Murphy is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked draft-eligible cornerback.

After redshirting in 2016 and starting the past two seasons, Murphy had two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Murphy was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this season and the MVP of the Pac-12 championship game, when he returned an interception for a game-winning touchdown against Utah.

In two seasons, Murphy, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, started 20 games and intercepted seven passes. He missed seven games in 2017 due to a fractured bone in his foot.