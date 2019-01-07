Dwayne Haskins discusses the possibility of going pro, saying if he does decide to declare for the NFL draft, he is confident he'd be successful. (0:33)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins announced Monday that he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Haskins is considered the clear-cut top quarterback in the 2019 draft class since Oregon's Justin Herbert decided to stay for his senior season.

In his first year as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Haskins announced his decision on Twitter, thanking his teammates and coaches at Ohio State.

They say that dreams come true

and when they do, that there's a beautiful thing... Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019

Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting this past season as a redshirt sophomore, throwing 50 touchdown passes and leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record and a victory in the Rose Bowl.

He completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Ohio State's 28-23 win over Washington on New Year's Day.