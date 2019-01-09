Oklahoma junior offensive tackle Bobby Evans announced Wednesday he would be leaving school for the NFL draft.

Evans was a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the Sooners, who won the Joe Moore Award for having the best offensive line in college football.

It's been a great ride, Sooner till I die 🙌🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CNAOefDigp — Bobby Deuce ✌🏾 (@BobbyEvans44) January 9, 2019

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Evans as the No. 7 available tackle in the upcoming draft.

Oklahoma's other offensive tackle, Cody Ford, declared for the draft last week. With Evans and Ford both leaving early, center Creed Humphrey is the only starter coming back on the offensive line next season.