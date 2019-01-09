        <
        >

          Sooners lose another OT to draft as Bobby Evans to forgo senior season

          6:20 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma junior offensive tackle Bobby Evans announced Wednesday he would be leaving school for the NFL draft.

          Evans was a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the Sooners, who won the Joe Moore Award for having the best offensive line in college football.

          ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Evans as the No. 7 available tackle in the upcoming draft.

          Oklahoma's other offensive tackle, Cody Ford, declared for the draft last week. With Evans and Ford both leaving early, center Creed Humphrey is the only starter coming back on the offensive line next season.

