Deionte Thompson became the latest Alabama underclassman to announce plans to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The junior safety made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday. The deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft is Monday.

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Joshua Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. all declared for the draft on Friday.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, Thompson is the No. 1-ranked safety and the eighth-highest-rated prospect overall.

Thompson was a first-team All-America selection by The Associated Press this past season. He finished second on the team in tackles with 79. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles.