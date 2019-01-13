A pair of Alabama defenders announced their intentions Sunday to enter the NFL draft as underclassmen.

Safety Deionte Thompson and linebacker Mack Wilson made their decisions public via their personal Twitter accounts. The deadline to enter the NFL draft is Monday.

Roll Tide Always & Forever!🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/qlW2P7YKGm — Deionte Thompson (@playmaker_11) January 13, 2019

They join defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and cornerback Saivion Smith in declaring for the draft, bringing the total number of early entries from Alabama to seven.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, a possible Day 2 pick, announced that he would return for his senior season.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, Thompson is the No. 1-ranked safety and the eighth-highest-rated prospect overall. He was a first team All-America selection by the Associated Press this past season, when he finished second on the team in tackles with 79. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

McShay lists Wilson as the No. 3 inside linebacker in the draft. He finished last season with 71 tackles, two interceptions and seven quarterback hurries.