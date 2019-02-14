The NFL has rescinded Louisiana Tech DE Jaylon Ferguson's invitation to the combine after a background check turned up an old battery conviction, a league source confirms to ESPN.

According to NFL Network, which was first to report the rescinded invitation, Ferguson was convicted of simple battery his freshman year after a fight at McDonald's.

In 2016, the NFL put into effect a rule that states that prospective players who have been convicted on domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons charges are not allowed to attend the NFL scouting combine or draft. If a background check turns up either a felony or misdemeanor conviction, or if a player refuses to submit to a background check, he will not be permitted to attend any "league-related event." Despite the ban on events, players with prior convictions are still be eligible to be drafted.

Ferguson is the NCAA's all-time sack leader. He is ranked the No. 5 defensive end in this year's draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.