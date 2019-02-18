Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray tosses a short pass to Marquise Brown, who breaks two tackles on his way to a 45-yard TD. (0:46)

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, a projected top-15 pick in April's NFL draft, underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury last month that will prevent him from participating in the combine and his pro day, but he still is expected to be ready for summer training camp, per league sources.

Editor's Picks 2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Kiper goes 1-32 on the first-round picks Alabama's Quinnen Williams is one of several game-wreckers in Round 1. Mel projects Picks 1-32 in April's draft, and it's heavy on pass-rushers.

All 32 NFL teams were notified about Brown's injury and status on Friday, per a team source. Teams were told that Dr. Robert Anderson performed Brown's foot surgery on Jan. 8 for an injury that the wide receiver suffered Dec. 1 in the Big 12 championship game before he played through it in the Orange Bowl. Now he will be sidelined for the NFL's workout circuit in a situation similar to that of Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, who wound up going fifth overall in 2017 to the Tennessee Titans.

Had Brown decided to participate in this month's combine, some draft experts would have expected him to run in the high 4.2s and low 4.3s, which would have cemented his status as one of the top wide receivers in this draft class, which he still is expected to be.

Brown is recovering and could even be ready for a team's rookie minicamp after the draft, though it's likely that the team that drafts him would not want to rush him along.