Mel Kiper sees Dwayne Haskins as the right fit for the Giants at No. 6 overall, and Todd McShay says Haskins is the best quarterback in the draft. (1:39)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will officially throw at the NFL combine, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Haskins had previously said he intended to participate in all drills at the combine, which starts next week in Indianapolis.

Mel Kiper has Haskins at No. 5 on his Big Board and sees Haskins as the first quarterback off the board, going at No. 6 by the Giants in Kiper's Mock Draft 2.0.

Haskins finished third in Heisman voting this season. He set Big Ten records for single-season total yards and single-season passing touchdowns in 2018, Haskins' only season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.