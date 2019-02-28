QB Murray measures 5-10 1/8 at NFL combine

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray might have silenced some critics without running or throwing a ball -- measuring 5-foot-10 1/8 inches at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

There had been rumblings that he was shorter than the 5-10 he had been listed at, but he's actually a little bit taller. He weighed in at 207 pounds.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner said he will enter the NFL draft and is committed to football even though he has a contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $4.66 million signing bonus.

The A's selected Murray with the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

In just his first season as a starter at Oklahoma, replacing Heisman winner and No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield, Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for another 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff semifinals this year.

Other quarterbacks at the combine were more prototypical size. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins measured 6-3 3/8, 231 pounds. Missouri's Drew Lock was 6-3 6/8, 228, and Duke's Daniel Jones was 6-5 1/8, 221.