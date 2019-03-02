Sources: McSorley declines to work out with DBs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was asked at the NFL's scouting combine to also work out with the defensive backs, but has declined to do that, telling all involved he is concentrating on being a quarterback as he heads into next month's draft, sources told ESPN.

McSorley, who is working out with the quarterbacks at Lucas Oil Stadium, was asked by a group leader if he would be willing to go through the on-field workout with the defensive backs on Monday, which is the combine's last day, sources told ESPN.

McSorley is considered somewhat undersized for the position, given he was officially measured at 6-0 1/8-inches tall and weighed in at 202 pounds. It is still possible a team, or multiple teams, could again ask McSorley to do at least some defensive backs drills at his on-campus pro day in the coming weeks.

Asked Friday what he hoped to show teams, McSorley said: "I'm telling them they'll be getting a guy who is going to come in every day and give you everything you can get out of him. He's going to work hard every single day. Nobody's going to outwork me, day in and day out. I'm going to be a guy coaches and teammates can trust and respect, so that when I do get my opportunity, I'm going to be a guy they know is going to give them an opportunity to win. I have a refusal-to-quit attitude and that's how I'm going to be at the next level. They're going to have to drag me off the field to not have me be in there.''

McSorley finished his career with the school's records for wins (31), completions (703), passing yards (9,653 yards) total offense (11,275 yards), passing touchdowns (75) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (29).

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.