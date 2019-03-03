Sweat throws down combine's fastest 40 by DL

INDIANAPOLIS -- General manager after general manager said over and over again before the workouts began at the NFL scouting combine that this year's class of defensive linemen was deep, talented and athletic and certainly had the league's attention.

The defensive linemen then put an exclamation point on all of that with their on-field workouts Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium -- no more than Mississippi State's Montez Sweat.

Sweat, at 6-foot-5⅞, 260 pounds, uncorked a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time recorded by a defensive lineman at the combine since 2006. He also was faster than 21 of the 23 running backs who ran the 40 at this year's combine.

Montez Sweat put his name in the NFL scouting combine record books with his 40-yard dash on Sunday. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Sweat improved upon Jadeveon Clowney's 4.53 40 at the 2014 combine. Clowney went on to be selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 draft.

For comparison, Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen ran a 4.42 40 at 179 pounds at the 2017 combine, while New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ran a 4.43 at 198 pounds in 2014.

Sweat finished his 2018 season with the Bulldogs with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He had 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 2017.

Also Sunday, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, at 303 pounds, ran a 4.83 40. Since 2006, that was the second-fastest 40 by any defensive player who was at least 300 pounds.