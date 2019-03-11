Clemson lands commitment from No. 18 Mayes

Clemson bolstered its 2020 recruiting class and future offensive line on Monday, landing a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes.

Ranked No. 18 overall in the class, Mayes had offers from Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee among others. A 6-foot-4, 315-pound prospect from Leesville High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, Mayes is the third ESPN Jr. 300 offensive-line commit for Clemson in this class.

"I chose Clemson because there is a lot of fake in college football and Clemson is so real, spectacular and exciting, I couldn't deny the opportunity," Mayes said. "Clemson's ability to do amazing on the field and the classroom is unmatched."

Mayes joins Milton, Georgia, guard Paul Tchio, the No. 60-ranked recruit, and Lexington, Kentucky, tackle Walker Parks, who is ranked No. 234 overall.

That haul is significant because the coaching staff landed only one ESPN 300 offensive lineman in each of the recruiting classes from 2017 to 2019.

Mayes also becomes the highest-ranked commit in the class for Clemson, ahead of ESPN Jr. 300 defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman from Hartsville, South Carolina, who is the No. 57-ranked prospect in the class.

With this commitment, the Tigers are off to a fast start in the 2020 class with seven ESPN Jr. 300 commitments. That ties Miami for the third-most ESPN Jr. 300 commits behind LSU, which has nine, and Alabama with 11.