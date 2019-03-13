Source: Giants, Murray to meet after pro day

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray may be shorter than NFL scouts would like, but his instincts and athletic ability more than make up for it. (2:23)

The New York Giants' contingent in Oklahoma for Kyler Murray's pro day, which includes coach Pat Shurmur and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, also plans to spend time with the quarterback Wednesday night after his workout, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Giants admittedly are looking hard at quarterbacks, with Eli Manning 38 years old and in the final year of his contract.

New York, which owns the No. 6 overall pick and now the No. 17 overall pick after the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, likely will have to trade up if interested in Murray. The buzz around the combine suggested he will be the No. 1 overall pick.

Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will not measure again at his pro day, an Oklahoma spokesman said. He was 5-foot-10⅛ and weighed 207 pounds at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He did not participate in any drills at the combine, however.

He weighed in at 205 pounds on Wednesday at his pro day. He will not be running at his pro day, only throwing.

There has been widespread speculation that the Arizona Cardinals plan to select Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.