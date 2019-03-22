Top FCS prospect Adderley injured at pro day

Delaware safety Nasir Adderley's pro day ended early on Friday because of a pulled hamstring suffered while running the 40-yard dash.

Adderley competed in four events before getting hurt. The top FCS-level prospect didn't compete in the drills at the NFL combine due to a previous ankle injury.

He was the featured attraction at Delaware's pro day, having been projected for the first or second round in the April 25-27 draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Adderley measured in at 6 feet, 203 pounds. Delaware reported that he posted a time of 4.54 seconds in the 40 despite the injury, had a 39-inch vertical leap and a 16-foot, 9-inch broad jump with 19 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Afterward, Adderley was upbeat and said he is ready to contribute any way he's asked at the next level. He played both cornerback and safety in his Blue Hens career. He's also expected to contribute on special teams.

"I'm confident I can play anywhere," he said.

A rangy player who tackles hard, Adderley was a first-team STATS FCS All-American as a senior. He had 87 stops with four interceptions and seven pass breakups in 12 games.

He also was a standout at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Named a captain for the winning North team, he was in on five tackles and intercepted Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson in the fourth quarter.