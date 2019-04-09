Murray among 23 prospects who will go to draft

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray headlines a list of 23 prospects who have committed to attending the NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, later this month.

It has been widely speculated that the Arizona Cardinals will select the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick when they make their selection on Thursday, April 25.

Murray will be one of three quarterbacks in attendance. Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Missouri quarterback Drew Lock also will be in Nashville.

Prospects Who Will Attend NFL Draft* *Prospects listed in alphabetical order. Player School 1. Josh Allen, LB Kentucky 2. DeAndre Baker, DB Georgia 3. Nick Bosa, DE Ohio State 4. Marquise Brown, WR Oklahoma 5. Brian Burns, DE Florida State 6. Devin Bush, LB Michigan 7. Andre Dillard, OT Washington State 8. Noah Fant, TE Iowa 9. Cody Ford, OT Oklahoma 10. T.J. Hockenson, TE Iowa 11. Josh Jacobs, RB Alabama 12. Daniel Jones, QB Duke 13. Drew Lock, QB Missouri 14. D.K. Metcalf, WR Mississippi 15. Kyler Murray, QB Oklahoma 16. Ed Oliver, DT Houston 17. Montez Sweat, DE Mississippi State 18. Jawaan Taylor, OT Florida 19. Devin White, LB Louisiana State 20. Christian Wilkins, DT Clemson 21. Greedy Williams, CB Louisiana State 22. Jonah Williams, OT Alabama 23. Quinnen Williams, DT Alabama

The 2019 draft is deep in talented defensive players, as well, and top defensive end prospects Nick Bosa of Ohio State and Bednarik Award winner Josh Allen of Kentucky, as well as Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Outland Trophy winner, will attend the draft.

Murray and Williams will be joined by two of their teammates, respectively. The other Sooners prospects that will be in Nashville are Marquise Brown and offensive tackle Cody Ford, while the Crimson Tide's other prospects in attendance will be running back Josh Jacobs and offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

Iowa and LSU are the only other schools that will be represented by multiple players. The Hawkeyes in attendance will be tight ends Noah Fant and Mackey Award winner T.J. Hockenson and the Tigers players attending will be linebacker Devin White, the Butkus Award winner, and cornerback Greedy Williams.

The Southeastern Conference leads all college conferences with 11 players committing to be in attendance.

The draft, which will be hosted by Nashville for the first time, begins on April 25 with the first round, continues with the second and third rounds on April 26 and concludes with rounds four through seven on April 27. All rounds will be televised by ABC and ESPN.