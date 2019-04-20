DE Sweat to watch draft with family in Georgia

Potential top-five pick Montez Sweat combines coveted pass-rushing skills with blazing speed at defensive end, reminiscent of Jadeveon Clowney of the Houston Texans. (1:12)

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat, who told the NFL he would attend this week's draft in Nashville, has changed his mind and will watch it in Georgia.

"My devoted grandparents and a host of other family members helped me to get to this point in my life and I wanted to celebrate this special day with my family so we all chose to do so where it all started for me, Stone Mountain, Georgia," Sweat said through his agent, Brian Overstreet.

Some teams are concerned about a heart condition for Sweat that was detected at February's combine.

Sweat also set the combine record for 40-yard dash time for a D-lineman by running a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds.