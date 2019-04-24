Mel Kiper Jr. predicts that the Giants will select their quarterback of the future in this year's NFL draft, mentioning Daniel Jones as a possibility. (0:42)

Some teams are angling to move up. Even more are angling to move down.

The 2019 NFL draft is almost here, and NFL Nation reporters are making one prediction for every team.

AFC EAST

Good draft depth leads Bills to trade down

General manager Brandon Beane made his mark trading up in the 2018 draft, but circumstances are different in 2019. There seems to be good depth at the top of the draft at positions of need for Buffalo -- offensive tackle and defensive line. By trading down in the first round, the Bills could still tap into the talent at those positions while picking up extra picks to address other areas. Unlike last year, the Bills enter the draft without any extra selections until the fourth round. -- Mike Rodak

Dolphins will pass on QB, trade down and pick DL

Miami is probably the NFL's most quarterback-needy team, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins aren't in love with this year's QB crop and are willing to wait until 2020 to take a shot at that position while building along the offensive and defensive lines in 2019. Miami general manager Chris Grier learned a lot from Bill Parcells, and he's hesitant to select quarterbacks with little college starting experience such as Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins. That, combined with the fact that the strengths of this draft (DL and OL) line up with some of Miami's biggest needs, makes the decision easier for Grier. The Dolphins have prioritized collecting 2020 picks throughout the offseason, so look for them to try to trade back to get more picks in each of the next two years. -- Cameron Wolfe

Patriots will double dip at wide receiver

The Patriots' top pick at wide receiver will come in the second round. The team has had some notable success by taking multiple players at the same position in a draft, and it makes sense to think receiver is the spot that could happen this year, as it is a top need. Ideally, one of those receivers -- such as Georgia's Mecole Hardman -- will have punt-return experience and thus would fill multiple roles. -- Mike Reiss

Jets will be active traders, but not in first round

Despite a desire to move down, they will stay put at No. 3 overall. But look for them to be active on Days 2 and 3. With two third-round picks and linebacker Darron Lee on the trading block, they have the ammunition to get into the second round. GM Mike Maccagnan is "on a mission" to regain a second-round pick, an opposing personnel source said. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Ravens won't try to find C.J. Mosley's replacement in draft

The loss of Baltimore's leading tackler in free agency doesn't necessarily mean the team will take an inside linebacker in the first couple of rounds. The Ravens have young talent in Patrick Onwuasor and Kenny Young on the inside. What Baltimore lacks in the middle is experience. The more likely play for the Ravens is signing a veteran such as Zach Brown or Josh Bynes after the draft. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals will focus on upgrading both sides of line

While linebacker is the most obvious need, it's unlikely Devin White is going to fall into the Bengals' laps. That means they will look elsewhere instead of reaching for a pick. While the right side of the offensive line still needs help, don't rule out an early defensive lineman, either. If the right one is there, that is certainly in play with the 11th overall pick. -- Katherine Terrell

Browns won't move back into first round

Much as John Dorsey might like to get back up and get a player he likes late in the first round, the odds do not favor that happening. The Browns will wind up looking at Odell Beckham Jr. as their first-round pick and they will take the best player available, likely on defense, with their second-round choice. -- Pat McManamon

Steelers will try to strike second-round WR gold again

The Steelers will draft a receiver in the second round for the third consecutive year. The franchise has had too much success finding receiver talent outside of the first round not to take a swing on Day 2. Pittsburgh has the do-it-all playmaker in JuJu Smith-Schuster, a still-developing deep threat in James Washington and needs an infusion of open-field quickness and speed with Antonio Brown gone. South Carolina's Deebo Samuel could be the ideal fit. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Texans will give Deshaun Watson another target

On paper, Houston has a dynamic offense ... when its receivers can stay healthy. While the Texans have been able to count on star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, wideouts Will Fuller and Keke Coutee have had problems staying on the field. Fuller is still recovering from a torn ACL and Coutee's hamstrings bothered him throughout his rookie season, so Houston will provide quarterback Deshaun Watson some insurance and add another receiver. -- Sarah Barshop

Colts will use a second-round pick on a receiver

The Colts signed veteran Devin Funchess in free agency to possibly be the second receiver to go with T.Y. Hilton. Signing Funchess eases the pressure to use their first-round pick on a wideout, but receiver is still a position of need for the Colts, who have two second-round picks. Deon Cain will basically be a rookie in 2019 after his real rookie season ended because of a torn ACL in the first preseason game. Daurice Fountain, also a rookie in 2018, spent most of the season on the practice squad. -- Mike Wells

Jaguars will draft two tight ends

The team signed Geoff Swaim in free agency, but he had only 26 catches in 10 weeks before a wrist injury ended his 2018 season. The other two tight ends on the roster are James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Koyack. That's not exactly a feared group of pass-catchers. The Jaguars could take one in the first round (T.J. Hockenson at No. 7), but it's a deep group of tight ends and there will still be good players available if they wait until the middle rounds. Getting help for Nick Foles is a priority. -- Michael DiRocco

Titans will attack the middle of the line

Tennessee has been linked to the top centers and guards during the draft process. The Titans have also done extensive homework on a lot of the top interior defensive linemen. Under coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans are focused on establishing a physical presence. Adding beef on the interior on both sides of the ball would be a big step. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Broncos will be forced into taking another tight end

The Broncos have used three draft picks in the past four years on tight ends -- Jeff Heuerman (2015), Jake Butt (2017) and Troy Fumagali (2018) -- and all three have missed at least one season with injuries. Butt has now missed most of his first two NFL seasons after being held out of his rookie season recovering from an ACL tear in his final college game, and then he suffered another ACL tear in 2018. Offenses are exploiting tight end matchups throughout the league, and Denver would like to join that production party. So if the Broncos don't dive in with the No. 10 pick -- and Iowa's T.J. Hockenson is the only TE on the board worth that pick -- look for them to take a look later on at prospects such as San Diego State's Kahale Warring, Mississippi's Dawson Knox or Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger. -- Jeff Legwold

Chiefs won't ignore offense this year

The Chiefs will have a more balanced draft than last year, when they took defensive players with their top five picks. They have too many needs, now and in the future, on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs can use help at wide receiver, running back, tight end and on the offensive line. -- Adam Teicher

Chargers will free up their pass-rushers by picking a DT

The Bolts have only three defensive tackles on the roster in Brandon Mebane, Justin Jones and T.Y. McGill, so it should be a position they target early in the draft. They need an interior pass-rusher with a profile similar to Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs -- a player who can push the pocket, helping talented edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram get to the quarterback more consistently. -- Eric D. Williams

Raiders will hit their favorite fishin' hole

The Raiders will trade back to acquire more picks. The question is when. Because while they do have four picks among the top 35 selections, the Raiders are shut out between No. 36 and No. 105. New general manager Mike Mayock lamented that fact recently, essentially saying his favorite stretch is from No. 20 to No. 60. "I'd love to get a couple more picks in there," he said. "I just think we have a lot of holes that need to be filled. I think that's a really good place to go fishing." -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Cowboys will pick an RB to back up Elliott

The Cowboys will pick a running back in the draft, but it won't come in the second round. One of the holes Dallas has not filled in the offseason is finding a backup to Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys had three running backs to The Star on national visits, with Alabama's Damien Harris the highest-rated. But with Elliott expected to get almost all of the significant work, using a second-round pick on a runner would not be the most economical use of the team's top pick. From the third round on, however, a runner is more palatable, and two names to keep an eye on are Texas A&M's Trayveon Williams and Ohio State's Mike Weber. -- Todd Archer

Giants will trade up into the second round

The Giants will add either a second- or third-round pick in this draft. They currently have 12 selections, but general manager Dave Gettleman will use some of that draft capital to move up at some time in the 58 picks between their current second- and third-round selections. -- Jordan Raanan

Eagles will trade out of the No. 25 spot

Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman has stayed put in the first round in just three of the eight drafts he has overseen. If a top-end pass-rusher falls into the Eagles' orbit, it wouldn't be a shock if they slide up a few spots to snare him. -- Tim McManus

Daniel Jones will be a first-round QB target

If the Redskins draft a quarterback in the first round, it'll be Daniel Jones. That also assumes Dwayne Haskins will be gone by the time they pick at 15. Jones is more consistent than Drew Lock with his mechanics and therefore the Redskins would know more about what they'd be getting. He operates well in the quick-game concepts Washington likes to use. There's no guarantee by any means that the Redskins take Jones; they also will be aggressive looking for playmakers, whether via trades or drafting an impact defensive player. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears will draft a running back

Chicago signed veteran Mike Davis in free agency, but the Bears still need more depth at the position after losing Jordan Howard (traded to Philadelphia) and Benny Cunningham (signed with Jacksonville) in the offseason. The Bears don't currently have a pick until the third round, but general manager Ryan Pace is adept at finding running backs later in the draft. Tarik Cohen (2017), Jeremy Langford (2015) and Howard (2016) were all Day 3 RB picks under Pace. -- Jeff Dickerson

Lions will make a trade, but probably not on Day 1

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has been pretty open about saying he's willing to listen to trade offers, and if the right one comes up at No. 8 (unless, say, Josh Allen or Quinnen Williams were on the board), he'd at least consider it. But at some point during the three-day draft, he'll make a move. He's been aggressive throughout his career as a general manager, including trading up last year for Kerryon Johnson and Da'Shawn Hand in separate deals. Keep an eye on the second round, where the Lions historically make moves (although it hasn't always gone so well -- with Kyle Van Noy and Mikel Leshoure being recent non-Quinn examples). -- Michael Rothstein

Almost a Lock that Packers won't pick QB on first two days

The Packers won't take a quarterback with any of their first three picks. That means no Drew Lock, the Missouri star they had in for a pre-draft visit. Not at No. 12, not at No. 30 and not even at No. 44, if he were somehow to slip that far. Any quarterback taken in 2019 would probably hit free agency before Aaron Rodgers is done, so it's not the time to select his heir apparent. The Lock visit was subterfuge, to borrow a word from GM Brian Gutekunst. -- Rob Demovsky

Vikings won't take an offensive lineman at No. 18

This isn't that bold in theory, especially if general manager Rick Spielman thinks the team would be reaching to draft someone they could possibly trade back for and land late in the first round. But if Minnesota doesn't take an offensive lineman early, I predict the first-round pick will be used on a tight end. While it feels unlikely that T.J. Hockenson would fall to 18, if Noah Fant is available, the Vikings could look to draft him as a replacement for Kyle Rudolph, especially if they move the 29-year-old on Thursday to acquire more draft capital and relieve their salary-cap situation. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Falcons will move up, but not in first round

The Falcons will use one or more of their nine draft picks to move up in the draft. Not saying this will happen in the first round with the 14th overall selection, but general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been willing to trade up or back throughout the years. There might be a player in the second or third rounds worth moving up for. -- Vaughn McClure

Panthers will pick a quarterback on Day 2

The Panthers haven't selected a quarterback in any round since making Cam Newton the first pick of the 2011 draft. It is time, with Newton rehabbing from shoulder surgery and his contract up for renewal after the 2020 season. It's time to get insurance for the short term and potentially long term. -- David Newton

Saints will replenish on the offensive line

The Saints have had one of the NFL's best offensive lines for the past two seasons. But they need to start replenishing because Pro Bowl center Max Unger just retired and Pro Bowl guards Andrus Peat and Larry Warford are scheduled to become free agents in the next two years. Look for a versatile Round 2 prospect, such as Kansas State's Dalton Risner or Mississippi State's Elgton Jenkins, who could start out as a swing backup. -- Mike Triplett

Bucs will pick a pass-rusher early

The Bucs will select a defensive lineman/edge rusher in either of the first two rounds, possibly with their first-round pick. The quality of the talent is simply too good to pass up. Gerald McCoy could be finished with the Bucs, and who knows how many more double-digit sack seasons Jason Pierre-Paul can produce? They'll absolutely jump at the chance to grab Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen if either falls to them at No. 5, and they'll strongly consider Ed Oliver, even if Devin White is still on the board. Players such as Montez Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, Rashan Gary, Dexter Lawrence and Jaylon Ferguson are also options should the Bucs trade down from No. 5 or opt to address the position in Round 2. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Cardinals won't pause at a good offer for No. 1 pick

The Cardinals will try to trade out of the first pick -- and just might succeed. If the Cardinals can get what they want for the No. 1 overall selection, I don't think they'll hesitate to make the trade, stockpile picks and try to improve on their 3-13 record with depth. Trading for picks would make sense because Arizona has needs at wide receiver, offensive line, tight end and on the defensive line. -- Josh Weinfuss

Rams will try to add picks to address both lines

The Rams will attempt to trade down, out of the 31st overall selection, to collect more picks later in the draft. They must find a young offensive lineman who is capable of contributing immediately after losing left guard Rodger Saffold in free agency and declining the option on center John Sullivan's contract. They also have a need on the defensive line, with tackle Ndamukong Suh a free agent and unlikely to return, and must find a player also capable of contributing early. Last year, general manager Les Snead showed a knack for trading down and collecting picks as the Rams finished 2018 with 11 selections. They'll start Thursday's draft with seven picks, but don't be surprised if they add a few more. The Rams also have needs at linebacker and in the secondary. -- Lindsey Thiry

49ers will draft a receiver on Day 2

The Niners missed on a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and followed by signing veteran Jordan Matthews, but they still have serious work to do at wideout. In 2018, Niners' receivers combined for 152 receptions (28th in the NFL) for 1,990 yards (29th). This draft is lacking in terms of top receivers, so it's hard to imagine San Francisco taking one in the first round, barring a trade down or two from their perch at No. 2. But there appears to be no shortage of options who could be available in the second and third rounds. The 49ers have done their homework on most of the players expected to go in that range, bringing in many of them for pre-draft visits. With pick Nos. 36 and 67 on Friday, the Niners should be well positioned to get one of their favorite pass-catchers, even if they look to move back and acquire more picks before grabbing their guy. -- Nick Wagoner

Seahawks will take an edge rusher with their first pick

That position went from one of their top needs to by far their top need after they traded Frank Clark, who was their only edge player with double-digit-sack ability. It's a good thing this draft is loaded with defensive linemen. The Seahawks could even move back from No. 21 in order to add to their pick total if they believe like a blue-chip edge rusher would still be there a few selections later. Either way, there's an excellent chance they address that need in the first round. -- Brady Henderson