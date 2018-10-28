Detained Jaguars to play in London game Adam Schefter reports on how four detained Jaguars, except for an injured D.J. Hayden, will play after an incident over an unpaid bill in London.

Mychal Kendricks met with Roger Goodell to discuss LB's indefinite suspension Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks personally met last week with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at league headquarters in New York in an effort to have his indefinite suspension curtailed or even lifted, a source familiar with the meeting told ESPN.

Leonard Fournette expected to return Week 10 vs. Colts after Jaguars' bye Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who is missing his fourth straight game Sunday and has yet to complete any game this season due to hamstring injuries, is expected to return after Jacksonville's Nov. 4 bye, a source tells ESPN.

Pats haven't broken stride as one-year anniversary of Jimmy G trade arrives Tom Brady and Bill Belichick again have New England playing like a Super Bowl contender, while Jimmy Garoppolo is out after ACL surgery.

Will Trader Mike Maccagnan pull off another deadline deal for Jets? At 3-4, the Jets fall into that gray area between "buyer" and "seller," but you can be sure they're working the phones.