Win Probability 53.4%

PHI
JAX
PHI 53.4%

PHI

3

JAX

3

4th & Goal at JAX 13

(7:46) (Field Goal formation) J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI170
    • 35JAX

  • Turnovers

    • PHI2
    • 0JAX

  • Possession

    PHIJAX
    6:4415:33

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI10
    • 2JAX

Game Information

Wembley Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • London
  • Line: PHI -4.0
  • Over/Under: 45

Field Goal

PHI JAX 50 20 20 PHI JAX 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & Goal at JAX 13
WIN %: 53.4
(7:46) (Field Goal formation) J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.

Jake ElliottPHI, PK, #4

1/1FG
31LONG
0XP
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Eagles033
Jaguars303
first QuarterPHIJAX
FG
6:56
Josh Lambo Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 5:05
03
second QuarterPHIJAX
FG
7:46
Jake Elliott Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 64 yards, 7:05
33

NFL News