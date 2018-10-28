Win Probability 53.4%
|PHI
|JAX
PHI 53.4%
PHI
3
JAX
3
4th & Goal at JAX 13
(7:46) (Field Goal formation) J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI170
- 35JAX
Turnovers
- PHI2
- 0JAX
Possession6:4415:33PHIJAX
1st Downs
- PHI10
- 2JAX
Game Information
- London
- Line: PHI -4.0
- Over/Under: 45
Field Goal
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|0
|3
|3
|Jaguars
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|PHI
|JAX
FG
6:56
Josh Lambo Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 5:05
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|PHI
|JAX
FG
7:46
Jake Elliott Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 64 yards, 7:05
|3
|3
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|126
|121
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|154
|138
|Dallas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|123
|New York
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|137
|185
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|197
|167
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|116
|146
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|189
|185
NFL News
Detained Jaguars to play in London game
Adam Schefter reports on how four detained Jaguars, except for an injured D.J. Hayden, will play after an incident over an unpaid bill in London.
Mychal Kendricks met with Roger Goodell to discuss LB's indefinite suspension
Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks personally met last week with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at league headquarters in New York in an effort to have his indefinite suspension curtailed or even lifted, a source familiar with the meeting told ESPN.
Leonard Fournette expected to return Week 10 vs. Colts after Jaguars' bye
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who is missing his fourth straight game Sunday and has yet to complete any game this season due to hamstring injuries, is expected to return after Jacksonville's Nov. 4 bye, a source tells ESPN.
Pats haven't broken stride as one-year anniversary of Jimmy G trade arrives
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick again have New England playing like a Super Bowl contender, while Jimmy Garoppolo is out after ACL surgery.
Will Trader Mike Maccagnan pull off another deadline deal for Jets?
At 3-4, the Jets fall into that gray area between "buyer" and "seller," but you can be sure they're working the phones.
Raiders tell Derek Carr that he is their starting QB for foreseeable future
The Raiders have told Derek Carr that he is their quarterback now and for the foreseeable future, sources told ESPN.