Win Probability 77.3%

MIA
HOU
HOU 77.3%

MIA

10

HOU

14

1st & 15 at HOU 9

(:16) B.Weeden kneels to HST 8 for -1 yards.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIA188
    • 165HOU

  • Turnovers

    • MIA1
    • 0HOU

  • Possession

    MIAHOU
    12:5916:45

  • 1st Downs

    • MIA11
    • 8HOU

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Houston, TX 77054
  • 66°
  • Line: HOU -7.5
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 71,995

HALFTIME

MIA HOU 50 20 20 MIA HOU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 15 at HOU 9
WIN %: 77.3
(:16) B.Weeden kneels to HST 8 for -1 yards.

Brandon WeedenHOU, QB, #3

1CAR
-1YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX/NFL1234T
Dolphins7310
Texans7714
first QuarterMIAHOU
TD
4:58
Kenyan Drake 12 Yard Rush, J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Denney, Holder-M.Haack.
9 plays, 69 yards, 4:32
70
TD
0:31
Lamar Miller 2 Yard Rush, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:27
77
second QuarterMIAHOU
TD
14:14
Jordan Thomas Pass From Deshaun Watson for 13 Yrds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:36
714
FG
3:01
Jason Sanders Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 61 yards, 4:32
1014

