Win Probability 77.3%
|MIA
|HOU
HOU 77.3%
MIA
10
HOU
14
1st & 15 at HOU 9
(:16) B.Weeden kneels to HST 8 for -1 yards.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIA188
- 165HOU
Turnovers
- MIA1
- 0HOU
Possession12:5916:45MIAHOU
1st Downs
- MIA11
- 8HOU
HALFTIME
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dolphins
|7
|3
|10
|Texans
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|MIA
|HOU
TD
4:58
Kenyan Drake 12 Yard Rush, J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Denney, Holder-M.Haack.
9 plays, 69 yards, 4:32
|7
|0
TD
0:31
Lamar Miller 2 Yard Rush, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:27
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|MIA
|HOU
TD
14:14
Jordan Thomas Pass From Deshaun Watson for 13 Yrds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Daniel.
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:36
|7
|14
FG
3:01
Jason Sanders Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 61 yards, 4:32
|10
|14
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|179
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|151
|177
|New York
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|182
|176
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|81
|175
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|155
|144
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|116
|146
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|189
|185
