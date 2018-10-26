Doug Martin takes over as Raiders' starting RB: 'Still have a lot of miles left' Doug Martin admitted he struggled as Marshawn Lynch's backup but said he was ready to take over as the Raiders' starting running back this week.

Young questions Bell's loyalty to the Steelers Steve Young doesn't think Le'Veon Bell's holdout is beneficial and that he needs to return to the field.

Young: Denver's pass rush needs to step up against the Chiefs Steve Young thinks the Broncos have a chance against the Chiefs only if they can put pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

Young worried about Bortles' struggles Steve Young is worried about Blake Bortles but still believes he can turn things around in Jacksonville.

Norman: Reid comments 'slap in the face' Josh Norman doesn't understand why Eric Reid would take a shot at Malcolm Jenkins as he has always "been nothing but stand up."