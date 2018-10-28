Win Probability 66.7%
|DEN
|KC
KC 66.7%
DEN
7
KC
0
1st & 10 at KC 37
(7:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to DEN 48 for 15 yards (B.Roby).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN89
- 15KC
Turnovers
- DEN0
- 0KC
Possession1:425:45DENKC
1st Downs
- DEN4
- 1KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|7
|7
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DEN
|KC
TD
7:40
Phillip Lindsay 1 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-C.Wadman.
8 plays, 81 yards, 4:17
|7
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from DEN @ KC
NFL
NFL
NFL
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|260
|182
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|165
|164
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
NFL News
Browns coaching staff tension, more losing could lead to changes
Tension on the coaching staff of the Cleveland Browns could lead to the possible firing of offensive coordinator Todd Haley and/or coach Hue Jackson, sources told ESPN.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has sprained MCL
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sprained the MCL in his knee during Sunday's game, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Jaguars' season has fallen apart after fourth straight loss
The Jaguars are dealing with poor play on the field and chemistry issues off it. Can they rebound in the final eight weeks?
Eagles OT Johnson tears MCL in left knee vs. Jags
Matt Hasselbeck breaks down Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tearing an MCL in his left knee, saying it may not be as bad as some think.
Rex: Jaguars need Fournette 'in the worst way'
Rex Ryan says Leonard Fournette needs to get back on the field and Matt Hasselbeck does not blame Blake Bortles for the Jaguars' loss to the Eagles.
NFL Week 8 takeaways: Jaguars, Dolphins reeling after losses
Jacksonville has now lost four games in a row, while Miami's defense needs to make changes. NFL Nation dives into Week 8.