Browns coaching staff tension, more losing could lead to changes Tension on the coaching staff of the Cleveland Browns could lead to the possible firing of offensive coordinator Todd Haley and/or coach Hue Jackson, sources told ESPN.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has sprained MCL Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sprained the MCL in his knee during Sunday's game, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Jaguars' season has fallen apart after fourth straight loss The Jaguars are dealing with poor play on the field and chemistry issues off it. Can they rebound in the final eight weeks?

Eagles OT Johnson tears MCL in left knee vs. Jags Matt Hasselbeck breaks down Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tearing an MCL in his left knee, saying it may not be as bad as some think.

Rex: Jaguars need Fournette 'in the worst way' Rex Ryan says Leonard Fournette needs to get back on the field and Matt Hasselbeck does not blame Blake Bortles for the Jaguars' loss to the Eagles.