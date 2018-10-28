Win Probability 66.7%

DEN
KC
KC 66.7%

DEN

7

KC

0

1st & 10 at KC 37

(7:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to DEN 48 for 15 yards (B.Roby).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN89
    • 15KC

  • Turnovers

    • DEN0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    DENKC
    1:425:45

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN4
    • 1KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 58°
  • Line: KC -8.0
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 76,416
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:DEN 48
Drive:1 play, 15 yds1 play, 15 yards, 0:07
DEN KC 50 20 20 DEN KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at KC 37
WIN %: 66.7
(7:33) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to DEN 48 for 15 yards (B.Roby).

Travis KelceKC, TE, #87

1REC
15YDS
0TD

NFL News