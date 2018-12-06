Win Probability 93.3%
|JAX
|TEN
TEN 93.3%
JAX
2
TEN
13
1st & 10 at JAX 34
(:58) (Shotgun) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Taylor to JAX 26 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- JAX99
- 232TEN
Turnovers
- JAX0
- 1TEN
Possession10:4618:32JAXTEN
1st Downs
- JAX7
- 10TEN
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jaguars
|2
|0
|2
|Titans
|7
|6
|13
|first Quarter
|JAX
|TEN
TD
9:30
Derrick Henry 3 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
10 plays, 73 yards, 5:30
|0
|7
SF
0:59
Logan Cooke 47 Yrd Punt, Cameron Batson Muffed kick, Cameron Batson tackled in End Zone.
3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32
|2
|7
|second Quarter
|JAX
|TEN
TD
7:07
Derrick Henry 99 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
1 play, 99 yards, 0:18
|2
|13
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|302
|235
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|325
|279
|Tennessee
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|221
|245
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|203
|243
