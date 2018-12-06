Win Probability 93.3%

JAX
TEN
TEN 93.3%

JAX

2

TEN

13

1st & 10 at JAX 34

(:58) (Shotgun) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Taylor to JAX 26 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • JAX99
    • 232TEN

  • Turnovers

    • JAX0
    • 1TEN

  • Possession

    JAXTEN
    10:4618:32

  • 1st Downs

    • JAX7
    • 10TEN

Game Information

Nissan Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Nashville, TN 37213
  • 45°
  • Line: TEN -5.5
  • Over/Under: 37
Capacity: 69,143
Down:2nd & 2
Ball on:JAX 26
Drive:3 plays, 39 yds3 plays, 39 yards, 0:19
JAX TEN 50 20 20 JAX TEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at JAX 34
WIN %: 93.3
Taywan TaylorTEN, WR, #13

4REC
35YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Jaguars202
Titans7613
first QuarterJAXTEN
TD
9:30
Derrick Henry 3 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
10 plays, 73 yards, 5:30
07
SF
0:59
Logan Cooke 47 Yrd Punt, Cameron Batson Muffed kick, Cameron Batson tackled in End Zone.
3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32
27
second QuarterJAXTEN
TD
7:07
Derrick Henry 99 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
1 play, 99 yards, 0:18
213