Win Probability 99.6%

CAR
PIT
PIT 99.6%

CAR

14

PIT

38

3rd & 8 at PIT 37

(4:52) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to V.McDonald to PIT 40 for 3 yards.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CAR204
    • 373PIT

  • Turnovers

    • CAR1
    • 0PIT

  • Possession

    CARPIT
    19:4019:42

  • 1st Downs

    • CAR13
    • 18PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 34°
  • Line: PIT -3.5
  • Over/Under: 51
Capacity: 68,400
Down:4th & 5
Ball on:PIT 40
Drive:3 plays, 5 yds3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13
CAR PIT 50 20 20 CAR PIT 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 8 at PIT 37
WIN %: 99.6
(4:52) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to V.McDonald to PIT 40 for 3 yards.

Ben RoethlisbergerPIT, QB, #7

19/21C/ATT
292YDS
3TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX/NFL1234T
Panthers77014
Steelers2110738
first QuarterCARPIT
TD
10:29
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Cam Newton for 20 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:31
70
TD
10:18
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 75 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
1 play, 75 yards, 0:11
77
TD
10:05
Vince Williams 17 Yrd Interception Return Chris Boswell Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 0 yards, 0:13
714
TD
4:35
James Conner 2 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:21
721
second QuarterCARPIT
FG
9:46
Chris Boswell Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 60 yards, 5:01
724
TD
5:04
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Cam Newton for 25 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
9 plays, 73 yards, 4:42
1424
TD
3:08
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 53 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:56
1431
third QuarterCARPIT
TD
8:18
Vance McDonald Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 12 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:42
1438