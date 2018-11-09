Win Probability 99.6%
|CAR
|PIT
PIT 99.6%
CAR
14
PIT
38
3rd & 8 at PIT 37
(4:52) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to V.McDonald to PIT 40 for 3 yards.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CAR204
- 373PIT
Turnovers
- CAR1
- 0PIT
Possession19:4019:42CARPIT
1st Downs
- CAR13
- 18PIT
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|7
|7
|0
|14
|Steelers
|21
|10
|7
|38
|first Quarter
|CAR
|PIT
TD
10:29
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Cam Newton for 20 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:31
|7
|0
TD
10:18
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 75 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
1 play, 75 yards, 0:11
|7
|7
TD
10:05
Vince Williams 17 Yrd Interception Return Chris Boswell Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 0 yards, 0:13
|7
|14
TD
4:35
James Conner 2 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:21
|7
|21
|second Quarter
|CAR
|PIT
FG
9:46
Chris Boswell Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 60 yards, 5:01
|7
|24
TD
5:04
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Cam Newton for 25 Yrds, G.Gano extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
9 plays, 73 yards, 4:42
|14
|24
TD
3:08
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 53 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:56
|14
|31
|third Quarter
|CAR
|PIT
TD
8:18
Vance McDonald Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 12 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:42
|14
|38
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|279
|218
|Carolina
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|180
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|228
|226
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|229
|275
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|.688
|227
|188
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|221
|237
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|213
|160
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|1
|.278
|190
|247
