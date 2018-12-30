The Colts are doing everything they can to allow the Titans to stay in the game. Andrew Luck threw a pick-6 interception, the Colts had a touchdown called back because of a penalty, running back Marlon Mack fumbled several plays later and then an unsportsmanlike penalty allowed the Titans to get in field goal range to cut Indy's halftime lead to 17-10. The winner of this game will play at Houston in the playoffs on Jan. 5. The Colts had the ball 11 minutes longer than the Titans in the first half. Luck is 17-of-25 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.