Win Probability 79.2%
|IND
|TEN
IND 79.2%
IND
17
TEN
10
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND253
- 97TEN
Turnovers
- IND2
- 1TEN
Possession9:2120:39INDTEN
1st Downs
- IND14
- 6TEN
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|7
|10
|17
|Titans
|0
|10
|10
|first Quarter
|IND
|TEN
TD
6:39
Dontrelle Inman Pass From Andrew Luck for 11 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
12 plays, 92 yards, 6:46
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|IND
|TEN
TD
9:26
Eric Ebron Pass From Andrew Luck for 9 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
16 plays, 90 yards, 9:58
|14
|0
TD
6:47
Jayon Brown 22 Yrd Interception Return Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 0 yards, 0:12
|14
|7
FG
0:44
Adam Vinatieri Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 60 yards, 1:46
|17
|7
FG
0:05
Ryan Succop Made 38 Yrd Field Goal , Jabaal Sheard Penalty Declined
7 plays, 55 yards, 0:39
|17
|10
Sponsored Headlines
ESPN Fan Shop
- New Northwest NFL Teams New Logo Large Soft Fleece Throw Blanket 50" X 60"$15.03Free ShippingBuy It Now
- NFL Mid Tier Official Team Player Home Away Jersey Collection Toddler (2T-4T)$6.49Free ShippingBuy It Now
- NFL Official Team Player Replica Jersey Collection Boys-Youth Sizes (4-18)$7.99Free ShippingBuy It Now
Latest from IND @ TEN
NFL
The Colts are doing everything they can to allow the Titans to stay in the game. Andrew Luck threw a pick-6 interception, the Colts had a touchdown called back because of a penalty, running back Marlon Mack fumbled several plays later and then an unsportsmanlike penalty allowed the Titans to get in field goal range to cut Indy's halftime lead to 17-10. The winner of this game will play at Houston in the playoffs on Jan. 5. The Colts had the ball 11 minutes longer than the Titans in the first half. Luck is 17-of-25 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
NFL
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|402
|316
|Indianapolis
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|400
|327
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|293
|270
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|245
|316
NFL News
WATCH: Titans change momentum with pick-six by Jayon Brown
Trailing 14-0 and needing a break, Tennessee used a big play from its defense to get on the board against the Colts.
Week 17 overreactions: Which QBs could be on the move in 2019?
Will the Dolphins have a new signal-caller next season? We look at five starting QBs who could have new homes in 2019.
Todd Bowles pays the price for a Jets house divided
The Jets need a coach with a strong outward personality who can bridge a widening gap between the coaching staff and the personnel department.
Lewis on future: 'We'll handle it tomorrow'
Marvin Lewis doesn't give reporters much insight to his future other than saying he hasn't talked about it and "we'll handle it tomorrow."
If that's it for Eli Manning in New York, he still leaves a legend
"If Eli felt like he couldn't do it anymore, he would quit. I know he would." So says Archie Manning. Do the Giants agree?
Philip Rivers, Chargers' offense shaky in win; rematch with Ravens looms
The Chargers QB threw two interceptions in an ugly win, and he will try to shake his late-season funk in Baltimore in the first round of the playoffs.