Win Probability 50.1%
|TEN
|HOU
HOU 50.1%
TEN
10
HOU
0
2nd & 2 at TEN 39
(9:31) M.Mariota pass short middle to J.Smith for 61 yards, TOUCHDOWN. R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN98
- -3HOU
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0HOU
Possession1:394:00TENHOU
1st Downs
- TEN3
- 0HOU
Touchdown
Game Highlights
HOU VS TEN
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|10
|10
|Texans
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TEN
|HOU
FG
11:50
Ryan Succop Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 62 yards, 3:13
|3
|0
TD
9:21
Jonnu Smith Pass From Marcus Mariota for 61 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
2 plays, 69 yards, 0:47
|10
|0
Latest from TEN @ HOU
NFL
The Texans held a pregame ceremony and a moment of silence honoring owner and founder Bob McNair, who died on Friday.
NFL
Along with the helmet decals, the Texans are honoring the late Bob McNair with his initials on the field at NRG Stadium.
NFL
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|239
|205
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|325
|273
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|178
|189
|Jacksonville
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|197
|243
