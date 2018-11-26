Win Probability 50.1%

TEN
HOU
HOU 50.1%

TEN

10

HOU

0

2nd & 2 at TEN 39

(9:31) M.Mariota pass short middle to J.Smith for 61 yards, TOUCHDOWN. R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN98
    • -3HOU

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 0HOU

  • Possession

    TENHOU
    1:394:00

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN3
    • 0HOU

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Coverage: ESPN
  • Houston, TX 77054
  • 50°
  • Line: HOU -3.5
  • Over/Under: 43
Capacity: 71,995

Touchdown

Jonnu SmithTEN, TE, #81

2REC
63YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

ESPN1234T
Titans1010
Texans00
first QuarterTENHOU
FG
11:50
Ryan Succop Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 62 yards, 3:13
30
TD
9:21
Jonnu Smith Pass From Marcus Mariota for 61 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Brinkley, Holder-B.Kern.
2 plays, 69 yards, 0:47
100

Latest from TEN @ HOU

NFL

The Texans held a pregame ceremony and a moment of silence honoring owner and founder Bob McNair, who died on Friday.

Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer23m ago

NFL

Along with the helmet decals, the Texans are honoring the late Bob McNair with his initials on the field at NRG Stadium.

Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

NFL

If the Texans beat the Titans on Monday night, they will be the first team in NFL history to win eight straight games after an 0-3 start, according to Elias. An eight game winning streak would also be the longest in franchise history.

Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago