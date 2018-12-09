Win Probability 83.7%
|BAL
|KC
KC 83.7%
BAL
10
KC
17
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL139
- 248KC
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 0KC
Possession17:5812:02BALKC
1st Downs
- BAL10
- 19KC
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|0
|10
|10
|Chiefs
|7
|10
|17
|first Quarter
|BAL
|KC
TD
3:03
Damien Williams 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:41
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|BAL
|KC
TD
14:17
Kenneth Dixon 3 Yard Rush, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:46
|7
|7
FG
7:05
Justin Tucker Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 49 yards, 4:37
|10
|7
TD
2:37
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 15 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:23
|10
|14
FG
0:04
Harrison Butker Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 75 yards, 1:36
|10
|17
The Chiefs lead the Ravens 17-10 at halftime, but they finished the first half without Tyreek Hill or Spencer Ware. Hill has a heel injury and Ware a shoulder injury. The Chiefs are saying both players are questionable to return to the game.The Chiefs allowed 110 rushing yards, including 40 to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. But Jackson completed just three passes.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|346
|282
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|297
|214
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|286
|371
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|266
|312
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|444
|327
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|340
|249
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|276
|262
|Oakland
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|220
|367
