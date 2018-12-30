Win Probability 98.3%
|NYJ
|NE
NE 98.3%
NYJ
3
NE
21
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYJ108
- 232NE
Turnovers
- NYJ1
- 0NE
Possession17:2812:32NYJNE
1st Downs
- NYJ6
- 15NE
HALFTIME
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jets
|3
|0
|3
|Patriots
|7
|14
|21
|first Quarter
|NYJ
|NE
TD
5:16
James White Pass From Tom Brady for 17 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
9 plays, 59 yards, 5:00
|0
|7
FG
0:54
Jason Myers Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 56 yards, 4:22
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|NYJ
|NE
TD
12:53
Rex Burkhead Pass From Tom Brady for 18 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:01
|3
|14
TD
11:03
Phillip Dorsett Pass From Tom Brady for 9 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
5 plays, 8 yards, 1:40
|3
|21
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|398
|322
|Miami
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|302
|391
|Buffalo
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|227
|357
|New York
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|330
|403
