Win Probability 75.4%
|OAK
|SF
SF 75.4%
OAK
3
SF
7
3rd & 6 at OAK 32
(5:17) (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to J.Nelson. Penalty on OAK-B.Parker, Illegal Formation, declined.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OAK75
- 75SF
Turnovers
- OAK0
- 0SF
Possession2:437:05OAKSF
1st Downs
- OAK4
- 4SF
Game Information
- Santa Clara, CA
- Line: OAK -1.5
- Over/Under: 44
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|3
|3
|49ers
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|OAK
|SF
FG
9:30
Daniel Carlson Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 56 yards, 5:30
|3
|0
TD
6:47
Pierre Garcon Pass From Nick Mullens for 24 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:43
|3
|7
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|290
|205
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|188
|194
|Oakland
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|138
|218
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|264
|155
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|171
|131
|Arizona
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|110
|199
|San Francisco
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|173
|236
