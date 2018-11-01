Win Probability 75.4%

OAK
SF
SF 75.4%

OAK

3

SF

7

3rd & 6 at OAK 32

(5:17) (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to J.Nelson. Penalty on OAK-B.Parker, Illegal Formation, declined.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • OAK75
    • 75SF

  • Turnovers

    • OAK0
    • 0SF

  • Possession

    OAKSF
    2:437:05

  • 1st Downs

    • OAK4
    • 4SF

Game Information

Levi's Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Santa Clara, CA
  • Line: OAK -1.5
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 68,500
Down:4th & 6
Ball on:OAK 32
Drive:3 plays, 4 yds3 plays, 4 yards, 1:35
OAK SF 50 20 20 OAK SF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
3rd & 6 at OAK 32
WIN %: 75.4
Derek CarrOAK, QB, #4

5/7C/ATT
52YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX/NFL1234T
Raiders33
49ers77
first QuarterOAKSF
FG
9:30
Daniel Carlson Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 56 yards, 5:30
30
TD
6:47
Pierre Garcon Pass From Nick Mullens for 24 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:43
37