GB
LAR
GB

10

LAR

8

2nd & 2 at LAR 26

(10:33) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling [M.Longacre].

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB219
    • 166LAR

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0LAR

  • Possession

    GBLAR
    16:4817:39

  • 1st Downs

    • GB11
    • 10LAR

Game Information

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Coverage: FOX
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAR -7.5
  • Over/Under: 57
Capacity: 93,607
Down:3rd & 2
Ball on:LAR 26
Drive:7 plays, 47 yds7 plays, 47 yards, 3:24
(10:33) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling [M.Longacre].

Aaron RodgersGB, QB, #12

12/19C/ATT
170YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Packers73010
Rams0808
first QuarterGBLAR
TD
6:01
Jamaal Williams 1 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:03
70
second QuarterGBLAR
FG
14:23
Mason Crosby Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 45 yards, 3:53
100
SF
2:54
Safety, Aaron Jones tackled in End Zone
1 play, -1 yard, 0:07
102
TD
0:21
Josh Reynolds Pass From Jared Goff for 1 Yard, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Gurley rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
7 plays, 72 yards, 2:26
108

