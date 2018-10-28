The Rams offense had its worst first-half performance under Sean McVay, punting for five consecutive series before a safety by Mark Barron finally put points on the board and provided a spark. Jared Goff led a 7-play, 72-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard pass to Josh Reynolds for a touchdown. A two-point conversion to tie the game failed and the Rams trail the Packers, 10-8, at halftime. All things considered for the Rams and how much their offense struggled, they're in good position going into the second half.