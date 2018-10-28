Win Probability 57%
|GB
|LAR
GB 57%
GB
10
LAR
8
2nd & 2 at LAR 26
(10:33) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling [M.Longacre].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB219
- 166LAR
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0LAR
Possession16:4817:39GBLAR
1st Downs
- GB11
- 10LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: LAR -7.5
- Over/Under: 57
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|3
|0
|10
|Rams
|0
|8
|0
|8
|first Quarter
|GB
|LAR
TD
6:01
Jamaal Williams 1 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:03
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|GB
|LAR
FG
14:23
Mason Crosby Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 45 yards, 3:53
|10
|0
SF
2:54
Safety, Aaron Jones tackled in End Zone
1 play, -1 yard, 0:07
|10
|2
TD
0:21
Josh Reynolds Pass From Jared Goff for 1 Yard, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Gurley rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
7 plays, 72 yards, 2:26
|10
|8
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from GB @ LAR
NFL
The Rams offense had its worst first-half performance under Sean McVay, punting for five consecutive series before a safety by Mark Barron finally put points on the board and provided a spark. Jared Goff led a 7-play, 72-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard pass to Josh Reynolds for a touchdown. A two-point conversion to tie the game failed and the Rams trail the Packers, 10-8, at halftime. All things considered for the Rams and how much their offense struggled, they're in good position going into the second half.
NFL
NFL
2018 NFC North Standings
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|128
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|171
|131
|Arizona
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|92
|184
|San Francisco
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|158
|218
NFL News
Mahomes: 'You have to win with every aspect of the game'
Patrick Mahomes complements the Chiefs' offense and defense feeding off of each other in their 30-23 win vs. Denver.
Stafford critical of Lions in loss
Matthew Stafford discusses the Lions lack of a rushing attack after a 28-14 loss to the Seahawks.
Carroll: I couldn't be more 'fired up' about this win
Pete Carroll discusses the Seahawks success running the football as they rushed for 176 yards in their 28-14 win over the Lions.
Swearinger beaming with confidence after 2 INT performance
D.J. Swearinger comments on Pro Football Focus's safety rankings, and hints at the success that the Redskins can have throughout the rest of the season.
Peterson: 'It felt good to break through'
Adrian Peterson takes us through his 64-yard touchdown run, and discusses how it feels to break through for a huge game.
Broncos take issue with Chiefs' use of linemen on option
Several Broncos felt the Chiefs were committing penalties by sending linemen too far downfield during run-pass option plays.