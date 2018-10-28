Win Probability 67.8%
|first Quarter
|NO
|MIN
TD
10:33
Alvin Kamara Pass From Drew Brees for 3 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
8 plays, 81 yards, 4:27
|7
|0
TD
3:16
Stefon Diggs Pass From Kirk Cousins for 1 Yard, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-M.Wile.
13 plays, 91 yards, 7:17
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|NO
|MIN
TD
11:57
Latavius Murray 1 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-M.Wile.
7 plays, 80 yards, 4:05
|7
|13
The Saints made a switch at outside cornerback this week, trading for Eli Apple and benching Ken Crawley. However, the Vikings have spent the first half picking on nickel cornerback P.J. Williams instead. They've hit him deep with WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. They threw a short TD pass to Diggs against him. And they drew a pass-interference penalty against him in the end zone en route to a 13-7 lead.
As if Sean Payton wasn't being creative enough already with his use of quarterbacks Drew Brees and Taysom Hill this year, he actually ran a play on the Saints' opening drive with THREE QBs on the field together, adding backup and former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater into the mix. Brees and Bridgewater lined up as receivers as Hill kept the ball on a read-option run. Hill also complete a 44-yard pass on the TD drive, which ended with an Alvin Kamara TD and a 7-0 Saints lead.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|204
|163
|Carolina
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|178
|152
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|190
|212
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|201
|233
2018 NFC North Standings
