As if Sean Payton wasn't being creative enough already with his use of quarterbacks Drew Brees and Taysom Hill this year, he actually ran a play on the Saints' opening drive with THREE QBs on the field together, adding backup and former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater into the mix. Brees and Bridgewater lined up as receivers as Hill kept the ball on a read-option run. Hill also complete a 44-yard pass on the TD drive, which ended with an Alvin Kamara TD and a 7-0 Saints lead.